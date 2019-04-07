Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park Chapel
1900 Franklin Ave
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Goodrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Whitney Goodrich


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Leslie Whitney Goodrich Notice
Leslie Whitney Goodrich
Leslie Whitney Goodrich, 92, of Louisville, CO, passed away peacefully March 23rd, 2019. Leslie was born March 5, 1927 in San Francisco, the daughter of Leslie Denman Whitney and Elizabeth (Bess) MacDonald. After graduating from Katherine Burke School in San Francisco in 1945 she went on to the University of California, Berkeley. She graduated in 1951 with a BA in Chemistry. She met her future husband, Judson, at Cal. In 1951, Leslie and Jud were married and settled in San Rafael, where she raised their three children. Leslie was an active volunteer at Jack London Park, a docent at the SF Zoo and a pink lady at Marin General Hospital. After retirement, Jud and Leslie moved to Oakmont and began traveling extensively. Leslie leaves behind her husband, Judson, children Whit, of Boulder, CO, Allen of Stockton, Joan, of Santa Rosa, and grandsons, Jesse and Logan.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Santa Rosa Memorial Park Chapel, 1900 Franklin Ave, Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Leslie's name to Jack London Park Partners.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.