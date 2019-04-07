|
|
Leslie Whitney Goodrich
Leslie Whitney Goodrich, 92, of Louisville, CO, passed away peacefully March 23rd, 2019. Leslie was born March 5, 1927 in San Francisco, the daughter of Leslie Denman Whitney and Elizabeth (Bess) MacDonald. After graduating from Katherine Burke School in San Francisco in 1945 she went on to the University of California, Berkeley. She graduated in 1951 with a BA in Chemistry. She met her future husband, Judson, at Cal. In 1951, Leslie and Jud were married and settled in San Rafael, where she raised their three children. Leslie was an active volunteer at Jack London Park, a docent at the SF Zoo and a pink lady at Marin General Hospital. After retirement, Jud and Leslie moved to Oakmont and began traveling extensively. Leslie leaves behind her husband, Judson, children Whit, of Boulder, CO, Allen of Stockton, Joan, of Santa Rosa, and grandsons, Jesse and Logan.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Santa Rosa Memorial Park Chapel, 1900 Franklin Ave, Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Leslie's name to Jack London Park Partners.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019