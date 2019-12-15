Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel
16140 Main St
Lower Lake, CA 95457
(707) 994-6417
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Wood Notice
Leslie Wood
Leslie Wood, 59, passed away on November 30, 2019 at her home with her husband by her side. Leslie was born on October 12, 1960 in San Rafael, CA to David and Joyce Wood. She was formerly a resident of Santa Rosa but has made Lake County her home for 20 years. She worked for Delta Airlines as a flight attendant for over 35 years.
Leslie is survived by her husband James Hicks of Clearlake, her mother Joyce Wood of Santa Rosa, brother Byron wood of Petaluma, brother Michael Wood of Penryn, son-in-law Jacob Hicks of San Diego, daughter-in-law Tara Hicks, son-in-law Matt Brighton, and grandson Mason Brighton all of Pasco, WA, nephews; Parker Frere and Lucas Wood of Petaluma, and sister-in-law Erin Wood of Petaluma.
Leslie had a smile that everybody will remember and she will always be in her families' and friends' hearts.
Care and arrangements entrusted to Jones & Lewis CLMC FD800 www.jonesandlewismemorialchapel.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones & Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -