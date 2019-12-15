|
|
Leslie Wood
Leslie Wood, 59, passed away on November 30, 2019 at her home with her husband by her side. Leslie was born on October 12, 1960 in San Rafael, CA to David and Joyce Wood. She was formerly a resident of Santa Rosa but has made Lake County her home for 20 years. She worked for Delta Airlines as a flight attendant for over 35 years.
Leslie is survived by her husband James Hicks of Clearlake, her mother Joyce Wood of Santa Rosa, brother Byron wood of Petaluma, brother Michael Wood of Penryn, son-in-law Jacob Hicks of San Diego, daughter-in-law Tara Hicks, son-in-law Matt Brighton, and grandson Mason Brighton all of Pasco, WA, nephews; Parker Frere and Lucas Wood of Petaluma, and sister-in-law Erin Wood of Petaluma.
Leslie had a smile that everybody will remember and she will always be in her families' and friends' hearts.
Care and arrangements entrusted to Jones & Lewis CLMC FD800 www.jonesandlewismemorialchapel.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019