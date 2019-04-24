|
Lester Tamagno
July 8, 1923 - April 12, 2019
Lester Peter Tamagno, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 in Petaluma, CA.
He was born in Westport, CA and grew up in Nicasio, where he attended school. Lester enlisted in the Army in 1943 and worked in communications throughout Europe during World War II. In 1946, he was honorably discharged and came home to Nicasio. He soon met the love of his life, Columbia, and they were married on June 30, 1946. They moved to Petaluma to begin their lives together and were married 72 years. He was a truck driver for Sebastopol Meat and R.O. Shelling for over 35 years and was an active Teamster member.
Lester loved to travel, especially in his RV, and spend time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Son's in Retirement, Redwood Gateway Branch 100 Area 25 Region 10, Penngrove Social Fireman and Golden Roosters RV Club.
He was a loving husband to Columbia; devoted father to Lester Tamagno Jr. (Mary) and Cindy Coates (Earl); a beloved grandfather to Carine (Chris), Melinda (Ryan), Jimmy (Laurel), Tony, Dana (Terry) and Deanna; an adored great-grandfather to Mikey, Riley, Carter, Jackson, Lillian, Anthony, Dominic, Michaella and Hailey; a cherished brother-in-law to Mary Pronzini, Enes Joerger, Benny and Sam Peracca and the late Katie Piazza and Norma Harmon. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Lester was preceded in death by his parents Pete and Mary Tamagno, his brother Walter Tamagno and sister-in-law Myrtle Tamagno, brother in laws Phil Joerger, Benny Pronzini, Americo Piazza and Chuck Harmon.
Family and friends are invited to attend Lester's memorial service on Friday April 26, 2019 at 2:30pm at Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville Street, Petaluma, CA. A small reception will be held directly afterward at 1530 Royal Oak Drive, Petaluma.
Memorial donations can be made in Lester's name to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019