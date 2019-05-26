|
Liam Connor Rhinehart
Liam Connor Rhinehart left us behind May 8th, 2019. A short, intense life, filled with pain and pleasure, love and loss, our sweet boy is finally at rest in the arms of our Lord. Liam touched many lives, however briefly, with his insightful, humorous, and reasoned take on life. Liam loved the beauty and mysteries of nature, music, travel, and animals, and was in turn much loved by his family and friends, especially by his faithful dog, Bella. He is survived by nearly all his family, including his son Joziah, 4, and preceded in death only by his beloved grandfather, Charles.
A memorial service is planned for September 28th at Oddfellows Hall. In lieu of flowers, please give in Liam's name to Social Advocates for Youth, C.H.O.P.S., N.A.M.I., or a youth service organization of your choice. Keep Liam alive in your hearts, as we will, and remember the good times.
Arrived February 27, 1996 – Entered into Rest May 8, 2019
