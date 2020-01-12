|
Lilian "Pat" Ozorio
June 27, 1928 - January 2, 2020
Lilian Patricia Thoresen was born in Shanghai, spending the beginning of her childhood there until her family moved to Hong Kong in 1939. She is known to those closest to her as a woman of quiet inner strength, resilient in nature - having endured several years of uncertainty and hardship in the Stanley Internment Camp after the Japanese invasion of Hong Kong in 1941. She was endowed with a keen memory for family history and global events. She married "Beano" Ozorio in 1951 and raised five children together. They eventually chose the opportunity to leave Hong Kong and moved to Santa Rosa, Ca. in 1976. After raising her children, Pat was determined to pursue her unfulfilled desire for education and became a Certified Nurses Aid - working at Healdsburg General Hospital and from there went on to provide care and companionship to home bound patients. She invested her spare time to an interest close to her heart and joined Poets of The Vineyard, a local writing group. Pat possessed an innate ability for writing and her mastery of words unveiled an eloquence for poetry - expressing on paper a depth not always revealed out loud.
She is survived by four of her children; Anne, Christine, Peter, and Geraldine, her sister Kristine and brother-in-law Jim, several nephews, nieces, and grandchildren, and her ever attentive cousins - Sheila, Cathy, and Camille. She was preceded in death by her husband "Beano" and son, Joe.
"Til memory digs among past happenings, they sleep as silent as ashes; and what was good or what was bad is heard no more."
L.P.O.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020