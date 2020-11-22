Lillian Maxine Eden

November 26, 1924 - October 22, 2020

Lillian, known as Maxine, passed away October 22, 2020 in Santa Rosa at the age of 95. A proud member of the Cherokee Nation. Born in Zena, Ok, raised in Jay, OK. Settled in Santa Rosa in 1956 where she raised four children while working for the federal government. She held positions at the old Civil Defense on Finley Ave, OCDM and retired from the office of Social Security after 30 years. Survived by

Wesley (Karen) Summerfield, Tippi (Ted) Grosman, Nick (Kay) Summerfield, Larry (Robin) and nine grandchildren, eigh great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.



