Linda A. Raccanello
Linda A. Raccanello, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 in Petaluma, California surrounded by family. She was born on December 28, 1948, in San Francisco, California to the late Louis and Josephine Giomi.
Linda was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nonni. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed telling her customers at Marvin's Restaurant in Petaluma to "eat your orange" and she loved being a part of the La Toscana Ristorante & Bar famiglia in San Rafael, California.
Linda leaves behind family members that include her devoted husband, John Raccanello; loving children Natalie (James) Brennan of Sacramento, California; Mark (Ashley) Raccanello of Rohnert Park, California; precious granddaughters, Kate and Anna; sisters, Carolyn (Vince) Rubino and Cathy (Gary) Newman; as well as many wonderful brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Linda will be honored in a private ceremony by her immediate family members. Her family is planning a Celebration of Life ceremony in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.PanCAN.org