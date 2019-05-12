|
|
Linda Evelyn Stuart
Celebration of Life for Linda Evelyn Stuart
Linda's family would like to invite all of her family and friends to an Open House on May 18, 2019.
The Celebration will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sharing will begin at 2:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
The house is handicap accessible. Casual garden attire is recommended.
Please RSVP for the location to: (707) 838-6160 or [email protected] or contact any family member.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019