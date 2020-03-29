|
Linda Flaherty-Combs
Linda Flaherty-Combs, age 67, passed away suddenly in Santa Rosa on March 5, 2020. She was born in San Francisco in 1952, a daughter of Joseph and Barbara Flaherty. Linda is survived by three children, Jason, Laura and Paul Mitchell; five grandchildren, Brian, Tyler, Paul, Logan and Alyssa Mitchell; her sister Christine Flaherty; sister-in-law Sindy Graham; two nephews, a niece and numerous cousins. Linda also leaves behind her beloved Shih-Tzu Joey and many devoted friends. She was a 1970 graduate of Mercy High School in San Francisco and later completed the Empire College Medical Assistant Program. Linda loved life. She enjoyed singing, dancing, cooking and spending time with her loved ones.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for this summer and will be announced at a later date. Donations in her name mat be made to Sonoma County Humane Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020