Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
A Celebration of Life is being planned for this summer
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Flaherty-Combs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Flaherty-Combs


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Flaherty-Combs Notice
Linda Flaherty-Combs
Linda Flaherty-Combs, age 67, passed away suddenly in Santa Rosa on March 5, 2020. She was born in San Francisco in 1952, a daughter of Joseph and Barbara Flaherty. Linda is survived by three children, Jason, Laura and Paul Mitchell; five grandchildren, Brian, Tyler, Paul, Logan and Alyssa Mitchell; her sister Christine Flaherty; sister-in-law Sindy Graham; two nephews, a niece and numerous cousins. Linda also leaves behind her beloved Shih-Tzu Joey and many devoted friends. She was a 1970 graduate of Mercy High School in San Francisco and later completed the Empire College Medical Assistant Program. Linda loved life. She enjoyed singing, dancing, cooking and spending time with her loved ones.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for this summer and will be announced at a later date. Donations in her name mat be made to Sonoma County Humane Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -