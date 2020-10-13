Linda Gail Robinson

Linda Gail Robinson, 80, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, in Sacramento, CA.

Linda was born January 6, 1940 to the late Frank and Muriel Mueller in Merriam, Kansas. While primarily raised in Kansas, she also spent time in Dallas and Midland, Texas, before moving to West Covina, CA. While there she graduated her senior year from West Covina High School in 1958.

Linda met her late husband, William "Irish" J. Robinson in 1963 and was married on July 16, 1966 in Los Angeles, CA. Linda had two children, son Joseph P. Robinson (1967) and daughter Gail L. Robinson (1969). In 1972, the family moved north to Santa Rosa, CA, where Linda enjoyed raising her children, volunteering at the Mark West Elementary School library, and was an active PTSA member at Piner High School.

Linda loved crosswords, listening to country music, watching westerns, rooting for her favorite sports teams the S.F. 49ers and Giants, but most of all she loved chocolate!

Linda is preceded by her husband of 46 years, William, older sister Jeanne O'Byrne and two younger brothers Jan and Tom Mueller.

Linda is survived by her son Joseph, daughter Gail, granddaughter Paulina Zeni, and great grandchildren Jackson, Dallas, Noah, Rosemary and Giovanni.

Linda will be remembered for her quiet, caring approach to life and the love of family, especially all of her great grandchildren!

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Park (located at 1900 Franklin Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95404).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store