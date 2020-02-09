Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Reception Center
650 Bugeia Ln.
Novato, CA 94945
415-897-9609
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Dell'Era
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Jean Dell'Era

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Jean Dell'Era Notice
Linda Jean Dell'Era
Linda Jean Dell'Era, of Sonoma, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 30, 2020. She was 62 years old.
Linda was an accomplished equestrian, avid fisherwoman, and member of the Valley of the Moon Trap Club. She was a proud mother of her daughter Darcy, whom she shared with her former spouse and good friend, Donald Dell'Era. She will be remembered for her quick wit, animated storytelling, countless muffin deliveries to friends and neighbors, and her undeniable zest for life.
She is survived by her daughter Darcy Dell'Era of San Francisco, her sister Pamela Smith of Novato, and her mother Barbara Cunferman of Novato.
Should you wish to honor Linda's memory, the Dell'Era Family is suggesting donations to The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -