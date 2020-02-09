|
|
Linda Jean Dell'Era
Linda Jean Dell'Era, of Sonoma, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 30, 2020. She was 62 years old.
Linda was an accomplished equestrian, avid fisherwoman, and member of the Valley of the Moon Trap Club. She was a proud mother of her daughter Darcy, whom she shared with her former spouse and good friend, Donald Dell'Era. She will be remembered for her quick wit, animated storytelling, countless muffin deliveries to friends and neighbors, and her undeniable zest for life.
She is survived by her daughter Darcy Dell'Era of San Francisco, her sister Pamela Smith of Novato, and her mother Barbara Cunferman of Novato.
Should you wish to honor Linda's memory, the Dell'Era Family is suggesting donations to The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020