1943 - 2020
Linda Jensen
April 23, 1943 - March 31, 2020
Linda K. Jensen (nee Van Patten) of Windsor passed away at home on March 31, 2020. Despite her diagnosis of a progressive disease, she strived to live her life to the fullest through to the very end. Born April 23, 1943, in Ottumwa, Iowa, she was always grateful to her father for bringing the family to Northern California early in her childhood. The family settled in Ukiah where Linda enjoyed growing up, graduating from Ukiah High School in 1961. Soon thereafter she left with her best friend for the big city, San Francisco, where they attended Heald Business School. While continuing their adventure further south in Los Angeles, Linda met her husband of 56 years, Gary Jensen. Linda and Gary returned north in 1966 and began to raise their own family in Santa Rosa. Lake County called in 1977, and for the next decade, they ran several prosperous businesses together. As their final business grew, they returned to Santa Rosa to manage it until their retirement in 1998. They spent many years retired in Sun Lakes, Arizona, where Linda became an avid golfer and could hit a drive envied by many. Four years ago, the couple returned to Sonoma County and enjoyed spending time with friends (old and new) and family. In addition to her husband, Gary, Linda is survived by her daughter, Karen Matthews (husband Gary); daughter, Valerie Jensen (husband Tony); three grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Forde; and much extended family. A celebration of her life will be held later this spring or summer.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020
