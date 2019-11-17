|
Linda Jo George
Linda Jo George, age 78 passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on November 8, 2019. She was born in Michigan in 1941, a daughter of Eugene and Mildred Vander Meiden. She is survived by her partner of 30 years, Sam Crisci; three children, Barbara (Tim) Jason, Jeff (Wendy) Draper, and Darren (Erin Dunham) George; grandchildren, Joshua (Shoko) Roofener, Jennifer Jason, Kyle Draper, Amanda Draper and Camille George; great grandchildren, Kona and Leo Roofener; and sisters, Nancy (Dave) Hitsman, Mary Vander Meiden, Sally (John) Kemme, Bev (Terry) Velik, and Marti (Ron) Klein. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Morgan; and brothers, Tim and William Vander Meiden.
Linda grew up on the shores of Lake Michigan, and she carried that love of the water here to California. She loved Bodega Bay, but her favorite place was Carmel. Linda always found beauty in all people and things. Her door was always open, as well as her heart, to anyone. She was a very generous person.
She loved music, holidays and looked forward to family gatherings. She loved her family, friends as much as life itself. She is now reunited with her parents, and daughter, Laurie. We all look forward to seeing her again
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019