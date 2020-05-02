Linda Lee Sewell

April 25, 1938 - April 24, 2020

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Lee Sewell. She spent her final days at Brookdale Paulin Creek Santa Rosa, CA in the care of Hospice and went peacefully on April 24, 2020, one day short of her 82nd birthday. Loving mother of Steven J. Sewell (Janice) of Rohnert Park, CA, Tim A. Sewell (Cathy) of Windsor, CA. and mother-in-law of Teresa Sewell of Salinas, CA. Loving grandmother of Scott Sewell (Lizzy) and Sara Sewell (Zack) of Windsor CA and Michaela Sewell and Alexander Sewell of Salinas CA. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A native of Peoria Illinois, age 81. Linda is preceded in death by her son, Michael Sewell, her loving husband Joe Sewell and brothers Richard Logsdon and Keith Logsdon. Linda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a stay at home mom for many years but went back to school to get her teaching credential. She went on to be a pre-school director for many years before retiring, her grandson Scott was her favorite student.

Linda and Joe had both enjoyed many years of retirement together. They loved to travel. Whether it was at their cabin at Lake Pillsbury Ranch or their trips to Hawaii, their favorite island was Kauai staying at the Banana Bungalow. They took too many cruises to count. They went to Paris, Italy, Greece, Australia, New Zealand, England, Ireland, Japan, China and Costa Rica. And their absolute favorite, Yosemite! Yes, they were world travelers. Mom will be sorely missed, and her memory will be cherished by her loving family.

Services will be private with a celebration of life at a later date and the family will be spreading both Mom and Dad's ashes at their three favorite places, Lake Pillsbury Ranch, Yosemite and Kauai. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sutter Hospice or Alzheimer's Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store