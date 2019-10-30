|
Linda Leicester Coleman
November 8, 1942 - October 14, 2019
A descendent of Santa Rosa's Farmer family, Linda was born 8 November 1942 in San Francisco, California. She grew up in San Francisco with her mother Dorothy Farmer (Stitt Coleman) Leitch.
Throughout her childhood, Linda enjoyed occasional visits with her father, Gano Huber Coleman, at his home in Half Moon Bay.
Fond memories of growing up included her SF homes, attending school, dancing on the American Bandstand and playing with her half and step siblings Diana (Diane) Durocher and Gano (Joey) Coleman of Oklahoma, her youngest brother (who pre-deceased her) Craig Coleman of Arizona, and Denise and Dan Leitch formerly of California.
In October of 2003, conservatorship of Linda was awarded to Daralyn Lubbers Ruchalski. It had been a long-time dream of Daralyn and her husband Steven Ruchalski to advocate and care for Linda. Steven passed away in December of 2003. Daralyn, along with her family and friends, enjoyed 16 years of being Linda's adopted family.
Linda's many pleasures included walking, visiting friends in the Montgomery Village and Howarth Park areas, Starbucks, Disneyland, traveling with STAR, the Rolling Stones, country music, Sunday family dinners, and all things San Francisco Giants.
Linda passed peacefully on 14 October 2019. Don your Giants orange and black or purple (Linda's favorite color) and join us for a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. on 8 November 2019, Linda's 77th birthday, at Santa Rosa First Presbyterian Church, 1550 Pacific Ave., Santa Rosa, CA. Linda will be interred in the Farmer family plot at the Odd Fellows cemetery in Santa Rosa with her great-grandmother Dorothy Farmer Stitt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Pony Express, 6413 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa, CA 95409; STAR, PO Box 1697, Rohnert Park, CA 94928; Westminster Woods, (Friendship Camp),6510 Bohemian Hwy, Occidental, CA 95465.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019