Linda Marie Miller
Passed away December 21, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Tim Miller. Loving mother of Kathleen Marie Buttner (Lawrence), Daniel Anthony Miller and Lori Miller Theriault (David). Cherished grandmother of Brittany Nicole Buttner and Nolan Timothy Buttner. Sister of the late George Matteucci.
A native of San Francisco, CA, where she was reared and educated, graduating from Galileo High School. Longtime Petaluma area resident, she worked as a secretary for many years at Westgate Realty in Petaluma. Her hobbies included family, reading, gardening and playing bridge with her friends.
At the request of Linda, there will be no services. The family prefer memorials be made to the . PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY AND CREMATORY.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019