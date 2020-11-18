Linda Marie Prater
November 18, 1943 - May 16, 2020
Linda Marie Prater passed away quietly in Petaluma, CA on May 16, 2020 after years of deteriorating health and mobility. She was born the eldest of four children in San Jose, CA, to Vincent Charles and Estelle Dorothy Giordano. She lived most of her life in and around San Francisco and the greater Bay Area. Linda was proud of her Bay Area roots and Italian heritage from Sicily and Northern Italy. Her early years were idyllically spent on a ranch in Morgan Hill.
Eventually the family moved briefly to Daly city and then settled into the family home in Millbrae, where she attended Capuchino and then Mills High School as a member of the first graduating class. She attended San Mateo College and later San Jose State University. In 1974 she married Guy Paul "Skip" Prater and through thick and thin built a life together, first in San Francisco and eventually in Sebastopol. In her forty year career as a medical assistant she ran the offices of three doctors, two in San Francisco and lastly a practice in Sebastopol. She loved helping people and was much loved in return by her many patients. When Linda was in her 20's she was diagnosed with and treated for an aggressive melanoma on her leg. Although the cancer never returned she lived with the after effects of severe edema. She seldom complained about the discomfort and never let it interfere with daily life. She loved riding on the back of a motorcycle with her husband on road trips. Bird watching was one passion and gardening another. She became an accomplished rosarian and member of the local Rose Society. Whenever she arrived at parties it was with a spectacular bouquet of her own homegrown roses. She also loved opera and ballet attending many performances with friends and family. Linda spent her last two years in a skilled nursing facility due to extreme mobility issues and a neurological disorder causing her to lose the ability to speak and eventually to swallow. Although a challenge she found other ways to communicate and never lost her sense of self, her humor or political sensibilities. From March of this year till May the family could not visit due to the Covid pandemic. Under the kind and skilled care of Hospice of Petaluma, the family was finally able to spend precious time with her the last week of her life for which we are eternally grateful. She is survived by Guy Paul, her husband of 46 years, her brother Edward Giordano and his wife Mindy Toth, her sister Arlene Giordano, brother Richard Giordano and nephew Satya Giordano. Linda was a beautiful woman with a kind and lovely soul and will be missed by all who knew her. At her request a small private ceremony was held. Please feel free to make a donation in her honor to the charity of your choice
.