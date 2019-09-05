|
Linda Richardson
I'm free!
Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free, I'm following the path God has chosen for me.
I took His hand when I heard him call; I turned my back and left it all.
I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work or play.
Tasks left undone must stay that way; I've now found peace at the end of the day.
If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joys.
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, Oh yes, these things, I too will miss.
Be not burdened with times of sorrow; look for the sunshine of tomorrow.
My life's been full; I savored much, good friends, good times, a loved one's touch.
Perhaps my time seems all to brief. Don't lengthen your pain with undue grief.
Lift up your heart and peace to thee, God wanted me now-He set me free
Survived by Lillie Richardson, Leroy Richardson, Keira Richardson. Grandkids - Javante, Xionah, Kyia. Siblings - Alan, Rosie, Anthony, Larry, Yvette, Ann, Charles, Jan, and family and loved ones.
Linda Richardson's Service will be September 8th, 2019 at Doyle Park in Santa Rosa from 2 - 5. Bring what you like!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019