Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Doyle Park
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Richardson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Richardson Notice
Linda Richardson
I'm free!
Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free, I'm following the path God has chosen for me.
I took His hand when I heard him call; I turned my back and left it all.
I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work or play.
Tasks left undone must stay that way; I've now found peace at the end of the day.
If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joys.
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, Oh yes, these things, I too will miss.
Be not burdened with times of sorrow; look for the sunshine of tomorrow.
My life's been full; I savored much, good friends, good times, a loved one's touch.
Perhaps my time seems all to brief. Don't lengthen your pain with undue grief.
Lift up your heart and peace to thee, God wanted me now-He set me free
Survived by Lillie Richardson, Leroy Richardson, Keira Richardson. Grandkids - Javante, Xionah, Kyia. Siblings - Alan, Rosie, Anthony, Larry, Yvette, Ann, Charles, Jan, and family and loved ones.
Linda Richardson's Service will be September 8th, 2019 at Doyle Park in Santa Rosa from 2 - 5. Bring what you like!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.