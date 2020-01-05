|
Linda Trapanese
September 22, 1941
- November 25, 2019
Linda Trapanese passed away peacefully on Nov. 25th, 2019 from complications associated with Parkinson's Disease. Her three daughters at her side. Her 78 years were filled with a playful vitality for life.
Linda was born on Sept. 22nd, 1941 in Los Angeles. In 1974 she settled in Santa Rosa and devoted her life to her three daughters while pursuing a successful nursing career as an RN. During her 35 years in nursing she worked as a discharge planner at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Also, as a Director of Nursing in skilled nursing and as a Hospice Nurse. Her natural gift of service to others was exemplified by her strong work ethic and generous spirit.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Pete. Together, they traveled and enjoyed cozy evenings at home with their cats.
Linda had a love of beauty expressed in the arts, fashion, and the gorgeous blossoms in her garden.
Linda is survived by three daughters: Vikki Bufano, Nikki Anderson and Ninotchka Vicini and their spouses. Her grandchildren, Sophia, Erin, Gabriel, Stella, Elise, Selma. Great-grandchildren, Carter and Natalie. And her dear sister Carol Zeffer.
Our beloved mother instilled her family with strong values that have served us well. She will be profoundly missed. Her stunning smile will be etched in our hearts forever.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, family ask that donations be made in her memory at Heartland Hospice of Santa Rosa, Ca.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020