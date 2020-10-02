Linea Collins

Linea Collins, aka Lynne, age 99, passed away at her home in Ann Arbor, MI on September 25, 2020.

She was born on March 3, 1921 in Washington D.C. During World War II, she was employed by the Federal Government in Washington D.C. In 1944, she joined the Washington office of the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration Displaced Persons Operation, an organization headquartered in London to provide humanitarian aid to those who had been forced into Germany as slave laborers to support the German war effort. She arrived in Europe in May of 1945 and spent the next three years in war-torn Europe. On her return to Washington, she enrolled in the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and earned a degree in Diplomatic Consular Service. For several years, she was employed by the National Security Agency in Washington.

She married Kenneth Collins in 1953 and four years later, she and her young family moved to Ukiah, CA where she husband completed a Psychiatric Residency at Mendocino State Hospital. With the closing of Mendocino State Hospital in 1968, the family relocated to Santa Rosa, CA. She was recognized in Santa Rosa for her many years of community service, which included 35 years of active membership in Welfare League (1969-2005). As a member of the Luther Burbank Home and Gardens Association, she served as Archivist for the Luther Burbank collection for 18 years. For many years, she volunteered at the Sonoma County Museum. She was a devoted homemaker and mother of her two children.

In 2003, she and her husband celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, in 2005, she experienced a sudden loss of vision and moved to Ann Arbor, MI to live with her daughter. Despite the limitations of vision loss, she pursued her love of research and interest in public issues by listening to talking books and magazines provided by the National Library for the Blind. She was a member of the Low Vision Support Group and Book Club at the Turner Senior Resource Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth C. Collins, M.D.

Linea is survived by her son, George H. Collins, M.D., and his wife, Lorraine, of Rutherford County and her daughter, Carol L. Collins, Pharm.D., of Ann Arbor, MI.



