Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Lisa Ann Bencze


Lisa Ann Bencze
Lisa Ann Bencze, age 28, passed away in Santa Rosa on April 14, 2019. She was born in Santa Rosa in 1990. She is survived by her fiancé, Matthew Pedemonte; parents, Doris Constant and Michael Bencze, and stepmother Fernande Bencze; sister, Jennifer Raggio and brother in law James Raggio; brother, Bradley Bencze; nieces, Cora and Mira Raggio; and many beloved extended family members. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Winnie Constant in July.
She was a hard working certified massage therapist who maintained loyal customers for 7.5 years, regardless of the business she worked for. She had just completed phlebotomy school, and was excited to try out the profession while she decided what her next move would be.
To anyone who knew her, Lisa was the happiest, kindest, and funniest girl around. She would light up the room with her perfectly crooked smile, pick you up at the airport at midnight, and make you laugh until you cried. There was no better person to call a friend, and the world is a better place after having her for 28 years.
Private services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation at https://curemeso.salsalabs.org/tributepages/p/lisabenczespage/index.html
1615 L Street NW, Suite 430,
Washington, DC 20036
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
