|
|
In Loving Memory
Lisa Jean Chavez
October 3, 1966—January 26, 2018
A light from our family is gone. It has been 2 years since she left.
A voice we loved is stilled. A place is vacant in her home, which
never can be filled. We have mourned the loss of her.
We would've
loved to keep her but God who surely loved her best had made her sleep.
After a lifetime of her love, joy and laughter that filled our ears, she left these wonderful memories to help us through our tears.
We love and miss you Lisa.
Bob, Mom, Tina, Keith
And Shelby
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020