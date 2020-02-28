|
Lisa Marie Huff
Lisa Huff went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 3, 2020.She passed away three weeks after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Lisa was born at Santa Rosa Memorial hospital on February 8, 1968. She lived in Santa Rosa all of her life. She graduated from Piner High School in 1986. Lisa worked for Walmart in Rohnert Park for 25 years. She is survived by her mother,
Linda Elise Huff, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by her father, Robert (Bob) Huff and her brother Christopher Huff.
A celebration of Lisa's life will be in the clubhouse at The Country Mobile Home Park, 1180 Fulton Rd., Santa Rosa CA on March 7th, at 1:00 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020