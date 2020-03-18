|
Livio Aggio
March 12, 1931 - March 14, 2020
Livio Aggio, 89, passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband to Christine for 58 years. Loving father to Anthony (Karen), Michael and Lynette. Loving grandfather to Chelsey (Casey) Quinn and great-granddaughter Kinsley Quinn. Honorary grandfather to Alina Zarr. Survived by his sister Bernice (Alfred) Martinoni, brother Val (Regina) Aggio and sister Marie Aggio. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law Kathleen Vice (honorary brother-in-law Tom Provost) and Martha (Larry) Daveggio and many nieces and nephews. Livio was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Rosalia Aggio, his brother Sam and sister-in-law Dorothy Aggio and nephew David Aggio.
He proudly served in the U. S. Army for two years. He was in the dairy and beef business until he retired. He loved his family, working, gardening and helping other people out. He was in the Cotati Italian Catholic Federation and Tomales Druids for over 50 years. He also volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Livio will be remembered for his generosity, kindness to others, strong work ethic and loyalty.
The family wants to thank the amazing Petaluma Hospice team for their gentle care and love of Livio during the last few months of his life.
A private burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Petaluma. A public memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Petaluma Hospice or St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020