Lloyd E. PriceLloyd grew up in Chicago, and his first love was baseball. His high school team won city and state championships in 1945-46, and they played the city champion game in Comiskey Park. He was offered a contract with the Chicago Cubs, but signed and played for a time with the New York Yankees Class D farm team.After two years at Western Illinois State Teachers College in Macomb, Illinois, he became a U.S. Air Force cadet discovering his second love, aviation.During his enlistment he met and married Virginia Schneider in 1953 who had grown up in a large Wisconsin farm and who had attended the University of Wisconsin.After discharge from the U.S. Air Force as a Captain, he became a pilot with United Airlines in 1956 until his retirement in 1990. He was also a flight instructor and flight manager. Dad had many memorable flights, but two special trips were flying Ronald Reagan between several California cities during his Presidential campaign in 1980, and flying the Queen Elizabeth II press plane to Castle Air Force Base in Merced during her California trip to Yosemite in 1983.They lived in Wikiup in Santa Rosa between 1965 and 1984. They enjoyed tennis, white water rafting, hiking and camping. They were active members of the Wikiup Evangelical Free Church for many years, serving as youth group leaders, Young Life sponsors, and Lloyd was a church deacon and Boy Scout Leader. Lloyd was a dedicated Christian who loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and was active in church wherever they lived. They moved from Santa Rosa to Littleton, Colorado in 1984.Anticipating retirement, Lloyd pursued a new interest, outdoor photography, which took him across the United States and to several countries. Later Lloyd enjoyed training five service dogs for Canine Companions for Independence, based in Santa Rosa.In 2015 they moved to the Rogue Valley Manor retirement community in Medford, Oregon. Lloyd passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.He was preceded in death his brother Reginald "Stony" Price, Mobile, Alabama in 2012. Lloyd is survived by Virginia his wife of 66 years, sister Jewel Nicholls, Ph.D. of Mesa, Arizona, their three sons Harlan (Rhonda) of Rancho Cordova, Marty (Brenda) of Cobb, and Brian (Jennifer) of Franktown, Colorado, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.