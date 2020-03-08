|
Lloyd Ellis Robinson, Sr.
Lloyd Ellis Robinson, Sr. passed away, on February 18th, 2020, peacefully, in his home in Windsor. He was 81 years young. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice, and his many beloved children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He will very much be missed.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, a lifelong Elk, and his long career at Grainger's, are only a few of the things that defined him. A consummate jokester, often the life of the party, he lived his life. Fiercely loved his family. Traveled the world. Enjoyed the ride.
Services will be held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 2:30 p.m., March 13th. Donations to , in lieu of flowers, please.
As Lloyd's father, Dale, used to say… "See ya further on down the crick."
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020