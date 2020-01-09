Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Kenilworth Middle School
800 Riesling Rd
Petaluma, CA
Lloyd Hale


1953 - 2020
Lloyd Hale Notice
Lloyd Hale
Lloyd Hale was born on August 17, 1953 in Cabool, MO. Lloyd received his angel wings on November 26, 2019.
Lloyd loved family, riding his motorcycle in any type of weather, walking in the rain and more. He is survived by his wife Carolyn of 46 years, son Kasey (Marsalla), five grandchildren, his parents Billy and Ruby Hale, sisters Ruth Thomison and Retha Lopes as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Please join us in a celebration of life on January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kenilworth Middle School, 800 Riesling Rd., Petaluma, CA. The family request donations to the or Memorial Hospice of Santa Rosa in lieu of flowers.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020
