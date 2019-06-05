|
Lois Catherine Moses
On May 17, 2019, Lois Catherine Moses of Petaluma, CA, passed away at the age of 77, after facing multiple sclerosis head on for forty years with strength, spirit, and dignity.
Lois was born to Margaret Coleman Moses and C. Everett Moses in Rochester, NY. She graduated from Ridgewood High School (NJ) before attending Stanford University. She earned her B.A. from Evergreen State College and Master's from Antioch University, after which she worked as a family and marriage therapist.
Known for her elegance, grace, and tenacity, Lois had compassion for and interest in every person she met. She appreciated creativity and the arts and was an avid gardener. A true craftsperson, she built unique, artful birdhouses from found objects. She had a gentle, accepting spirit and was deeply loved by family and friends alike. In WA, Lois volunteered at the first AIDS Hospice in Tacoma and was a member of a close-knit group of women who had multiple sclerosis.
Preceded in death by her loving parents, as well as her sister, Margot M. Warch, Lois is survived by her three children, Will Jenkel (Diane Olson) of Petaluma, CA; Wayne Jenkel of Cleveland, TX; and Heather Trippel (Roger) of San Jose, CA; her brother, Bob Moses, and sisters, Marilyn Moses and Marysue Moses; six grandchildren (Hannah, Emily, Coleman, Benjamin, Alex and Charles); three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Lois' spirit, joy, talents and love will be celebrated at a private memorial service in CA. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Lois' memory. The family is grateful for the caring staff at Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab, where Lois lived for many years.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 5, 2019