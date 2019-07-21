Home

Lois Elaine Baney


1933 - 2019
Lois Elaine Baney Notice
Lois Elaine Baney
Lois Elaine Baney passed away April 17th, 2019. Born November 22, 1933, daughter of Walter and Mildred Abrahamson of Knox, North Dakota and married Lowell E. Baney February 14, 1953.
She was mother of David W. Baney, Bryan C. Baney (deceased), Douglas M. Baney, Barbara J. Baney and Dennis L. Baney. She was a grandmother to nine precious grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Lowell and Lois lived in California during the early years of their marriage while Lowell was in the United States Marine Corp at El Toro, California.
The small family moved to New Jersey when Lowell flew for United Airlines. They moved to the Bay Area as soon as they were able and lived in Santa Rosa.
Lois was the director of the Sonoma County Arts Council where she organized an arts festival for the visual and performing arts. Later she opened five off-price factory outlet stores and one upscale boutique to help with the children's college costs.
When the children were grown and educated, Lowell and Lois moved to Orcas Island in 1989 and stayed for many years. It was the best move they ever made. Later they moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon.
A memorial service officiated by Reverend Jack Coffey with family and friends was held June 22, 2019 in Klamath Falls.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019
