Lois Marceil WhitingJune 13, 1923 - September 16, 2020Our dear mother, Lois Marceil Whiting, returned home on September 16, 2020. She was 97 years young. Born on June 13, 1923 in Indiana, PA she was raised in Altoona, PA and was one of 12 siblings. She eventually attended and graduated from the University of Georgetown School of Nursing where she met and married William "Bud" Whiting Jr., M.D. who was also a recent graduate of the University of Georgetown Medical School. As a Captain in the Air Force they were transferred to Travis AFB in Fairfield, CA. Upon leaving the Air Force in 1955 they relocated to Santa Rosa, CA. Mom switched to a more difficult profession, that of raising five children. Through it all she always put her family first. She was the chef, shuttle driver, housekeeper and above all, a loving and caring mother. When the children were grown and started having their own families, mom became the number one grandma who cherished all of her grandchildren and her great grandsons. Mom and Dad traveled extensively in their retirement years to too many places to list. She was also very involved in what is now known as the St. Vincent DePaul soup kitchen in Santa Rosa. She began working for the original non-profit at its inception and served food from the back of her orange and white pickup truck. Her reputation followed her and she was affectionately known as the "Enchilada Lady" for her famous enchiladas she would make on Fridays.Very, very special thanks her caregivers, Abo and Lia, who took care of mom in her later years. She loved them both and they made her later years comfortable and loving.Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Kaiser who made her final hours comforting and peaceful.In 2014 Mom was preceded in death by her husband William "Bud" Whiting, Jr.She is survived by her children: MaryPat (Marv), Chris (Tami), Mike (Sharon), Laurie (Dave), Bill (Cheryl), as well as 10 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 23 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Daniels Chapel of the Roses on Sonoma Ave. Private family ceremony and internment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul.