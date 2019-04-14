|
|
Lois Taylor Hillestad
Lois Taylor Hillestad passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 after a courageous four and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 68. She was born May 14, 1950 to Frank and Edna Taylor at Community Hospital in Santa Rosa. She was the ninth of ten children. Lois grew up in Windsor and graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1968. Although they both went to Healdsburg High, it wasn't until they attended Santa Rosa Junior College in 1969 that she and Mark Hillestad met. They married on January 26, 1974 and celebrated their 45th anniversary this January. Starting in 1975, for 28 years she held various positions at Hewlett Packard/Agilent in Santa Rosa. She traveled extensively in this country and Europe. She took great pride in her family and dearly loved her children and grandchildren; they gave her great joy. Her favorite pastimes were hiking, walking at Spring Lake Park, reading and the cinema. She had a love for mystery and thriller stories. Lois had a great sense of humor to match her beautiful smile. She was extremely fun, had a sharp wit and was a woman of great integrity.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Hillestad, her son Matt (Nicole) Hillestad, her daughter Jennifer Hillestad, her grandchildren Ethan and James Hillestad, her brothers and sisters Gale Taylor, Patrick (Gaye) Taylor, Walter (Judi) Taylor, Frances William Taylor, Jeanne (Ron) Turner, Zachary Taylor, Mae (Bruce) Kiriaze, Joseph (Jan) Taylor, Foxine de Long, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private memorial to be scheduled at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019