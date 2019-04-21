|
|
Lonnie Eugene Nunley
July 23, 1932 - November 26, 2018
Passed away peacefully on November 26, 2018 in Windsor, CA. Lonnie is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Darlene Nunley, his mom, dad and nine siblings. He is survived by his two living sisters, Jackie Perry and Patricia Willis both of Montana. He is also survived by his daughter, Valerie (husband Ken) Holbrook, son Michael (Margie) Nunley and grandchildren Justin (Melissa) Holbrook, Jason (Tiffany) Holbrook, Mitchell (Mikela) Nunley, Michael (Amber) Nunley and his great grandchildren , Noah, Malia, Lahela (Eva), Keanu , Lilly, Hudson and Eli . And many more family and friends whom he loved so dearly.
He will be missed for his generosity, his love and kindness to all who knew him.
Celebration of life will be held on April 27, 2019 at 1511 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, and CA at 11.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2455 Bennett Valley Rd. Suite B-214, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019