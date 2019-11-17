|
|
Lora Lee Johnston
Lora Lee Johnston passed on November 4, 2019.
She spent her life supporting Pacific Christian Academy in Graton, the family requests donations to PCA in lieu of flowers.
Survived by three children; Sandy, Mike and Kelly, five grandchildren: Charlene, Pat, Matt, Lynndi and Nathanael and 14 great grandchildren.
Beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Services to be held November 20 at 6 p.m., Graton Church of Christ.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019