In Loving Memory
Loretta Antoinette Mika Walas
February 24, 1927—May 24, 2019
Dear Mom,
I don't think you knew how much you'd be missed. You left behind your loving husband devoted to making you happy for almost 70 years; your seven children grateful for the sacrifices you made and for your unconditional love; seven son- and daughter-in-laws thankful for your generous heart; and 13 grandkids who were fortunate to have witnessed your playful spirit. You were here for 92 years, but still left us too soon.
You're gone from this earth, but will be forever in our hearts.
Love,
"Peanut"
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 24, 2020