|
|
Loretta M Joyce
July 25, 1923 - January 28, 2020
Loretta Mae Rita (Garzoli) Joyce passed away peacefully at the age of 96 with family by her side in Petaluma, CA. She was one of two children born to the late Richard and Olga Garzoli of Pt. Reyes Station and the dear Sister of the late Josephine (Garzoli) Lucchesi.
Loretta was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Joyce for 63 years, the loving mother of Jim Joyce (Cindi Joyce) of Petaluma, CA, Pat Joyce (Kathie Joyce) of Santa Rosa, CA and devoted grandmother of Kyle Joyce, Kelsey Keller (Cody Keller) and Megan Joyce as well as the loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
She attended local schools graduating from Tomales High School in 1941 as Valedictorian of her class. After graduation she moved to San Francisco sharing an apartment with her two cousins while she attended Muson's Secretarial School. Upon completion, she began her first job at an Insurance Company; however, it was not long before she would meet her future husband, Joe, at a local dance in her hometown when he was stationed in Olema during World War II. As fate would have it, shortly thereafter she returned to her home base.
A homemaker, Loretta remained in Pt Reyes Station for nearly 90 years of her life. Her priority was now raising her family while enjoying a multitude of hobbies, expressing and sharing her creativity and talent in baking, candy making, painting, doll making, upholstering, ceramics and teaching ceramic classes. She will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends, and always remembered for the most incredible pies she shared with all! A special thanks to the loving caregivers at Sunrise Senior Living of Petaluma.
Celebration of Life to be held May 30, 2020, 1:00 pm at Samuel P. Taylor State Park, 8889 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Lagunitas, Ca. Private Interment, Olema Cemetery
Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Petaluma for their incredible work. Arrangements by Adobe Creek Funeral Home, Petaluma
Online condolences at AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020