Lorna Rose RemyJuly 14, 1954 - September 6, 2020Lorna was born, raised, and a lifetime resident of Sonoma County.As one who never left a task incomplete, or a challenge unaccepted, Lorna's time here with us had come to an end on September 6, 2020.Lorna was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley Lovely and Ernest Powell, her stepfather Joe Lovely; three brothers, Robert, Peter, and Harry Powell.She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dana Michael Remy, Sr., six children; Summer Navas (James), Mikoli Remy (Neil), Dana Remy Jr (Rebecca), Casey Remy (Missy), Promise Tselentis (Bobby), and Roy Remy; nephew, Joseph Powell who she raised as her own; two sisters, Joanna Roat andPatricia Boeckholt; two brothers Mark and Frederick Powell. Numerous nieces and nephews, as well as 13 grandchildren.Lorna's strength and heart did not go unnoticed. She touched the lives of everyone around her in many ways. She loved to spend her weekends on the road, in her garden, genealogy studies, or simply birdwatching.Her love of her family and especially her grandchildren will always be in our hearts.A private memorial service will be held at 10:00am Monday, September 14, 2020, at Daniels Chapel of the Roses in Santa Rosa.