Lorraine L. Croup
January 19, 1921 - January 26, 2020
Lorraine Croup, a longtime resident of Santa Rosa, entered into eternal life peacefully at her home in Elk Grove, California on Sunday morning, January 26th, 2020 at the age of 99.
Lorraine was born on January 19th, 1921 in Hood, California to Dwight and Jane Johnston. She was one of four children. The Hood native and Courtland High School graduate was a member of a pioneering California family that dates back to the days of the Gold Rush. Lorraine lived the first 18 years of her life along the Sacramento River and moved back to her roots to be near her family for the last 18 years of her life, from 2002 to 2020.
After high school, Lorraine moved to Klamath Falls Oregon, where she went for work. This led to meeting her true love and her marriage to Alan "Al" Croup. They were married for close to 50 years before Al passed away in 1987. The couple lived for a brief period of time in Westwood, California where Al worked in the timber industry. They survived the harsh winters of 1949, 1950 and 1951. The two left Westwood for the beautiful climate of Santa Rosa California. She stated many times that "I wouldn't care if I ever saw snow for the rest of my life".
So, the story continues as she lived 2/3 of her 99 years as a true Santa Rosan. She and Al bought Mac's Delicatessen downtown on Fourth Street around 1955. Embarking on a wonderful business, it was hard work, but they loved the customers, with many becoming lifelong friends. The homemade pies were a specialty at the delicatessen. Lorraine would get up between 3 am and 4 am to bake the many varieties and bring them to the deli for that day. They sold Mac's in the mid-'70s to Irash Soltani whose family still owns the deli today. After the sale of Mac's, Lorraine and Al were able to fulfill their dreams of traveling and took many trips with great friends all over the world.
The retired life didn't last long for Lorraine. In 1975, she took a position with the Social Security Supplemental Income division, known as SSI. She loved her job, co-workers and excelled during her 15-year career. She celebrated her second retirement on the San Francisco Bay's Blue and Gold fleet with many co-workers, friends and family. Another grand time was had by all.
Lorraine was a very proud American. She was politically active and even served on the Grand Jury. She was locally very involved in many committees, social events, and numerous fund-raising affairs. She started working with the Welfare League in 1961, becoming President in 1969. One of her favorite causes was the Christmas Unlimited program. She gave countless hours volunteering for the Luther Burbank Center. She was instrumental in helping the Sonoma State Fair start the floral and horticulture building as she loved gardening.
A class act is an understatement. She was an encourager, a great listener, wanted to know more about you than sharing about herself. All these traits were done with ease and grace. She had a great sense of humor, was nonjudgmental and extremely kind. She could delegate, organize and her work ethic was second to none.
Upon moving back to her roots in 2002, Lorraine became extremely involved with the Elk Grove Historical Society. She was the membership chair, established the societies' successful yard sales and was the creator of their infamous bus tours. One member estimated that Lorraine's fund-raising efforts raised over 35 thousand dollars for the EGHS. She was active up until her last breath.
Lorraine L. Croup, quite a life and one amazing Lady. She said often, "I lived a wonderfully full life and I am very blessed". We are enriched and blessed and better persons because of her life and inspiration to all.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lorraine's memory to the Elk Grove Historical Society, P.O. Box 562, Elk Grove, CA. 95759.
There will be a celebration of life Sunday, March 15th, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at The Pavilion in the Elk Grove Regional Park, 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove, CA 95759.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020