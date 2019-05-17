|
|
Lorraine M. Stickney
July 1, 1922 - April 23, 2019
On April 23, 2019 Lorraine M. Stickney, age 96, died peacefully in her sleep at her son, Jon's home in Lodi, surrounded by family. She was two months shy, of her 97th birthday. Born in San Francisco, on July 1st, 1922, to Wilfred, and Ann Scothorne. She grew up in the Sunset District of San Francisco, and graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1939. After high school, she went to work as a clerk typist, for Southern Pacific Railroad. That's where she met Marie Stickney, who introduced her to her younger brother Kingsley. They were married in 1947 in Minden, NV, until Kings death in 1974.She is survived by her three sons Dennis Stickney, Jimmy Stickney, Jon (Marina) Stickney, granddaughters Samari, Hazel, Alejandra, many nieces, nephews, and friends. She worked throughout her working career, as a clerk typist, and retired from the North Bay Cooperative Library System, in 1984. Lorraine was active with trips to Reno, softball, little league games, and with her "Redwood Peggers" cribbage club, and made many a trip to Reno, to play in cribbage tournaments. She was an avid writer of letters to both of her sons Dennis, and Jimmy, who were in the Marines, and to her husband King, who was a Merchant Marine. Dad's letters to mom were always ended with..."Oceans of love, King". Lorraine also loved doing the hardest of NY Times crossword puzzles, and embroidery, of which many of her friends, and family have pillow cases, table cloths, and dresser runners, to remember her by.
Her remains will be cremated, and her ashes spread in the San Francisco Bay, to join her husband King, who was buried at sea, in 1974. Private funeral arrangements will be done by the Neptune Society of Northern California - Stockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 17 to May 19, 2019