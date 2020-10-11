1/2
Lorraine Rose Pappin
1929 - 2020
Lorraine Rose Pappin, age 91, passed away in Sebastopol on September 5, 2020. She was born in San Francisco in 1929, a daughter of Charles and Elise Hagan. She is survived by her husband, Louis Pappin; daughter, Cheryl Pappin; and many cousins. Lorraine was a realtor in San Mateo County, and in Oakmont for many years with McBride Realty. Lorraine was a kind and generous person to the utmost, and a dynamite needlepointer. A memorial service will be held for her at a later date.



Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
