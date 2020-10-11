Lorraine Rose PappinLorraine Rose Pappin, age 91, passed away in Sebastopol on September 5, 2020. She was born in San Francisco in 1929, a daughter of Charles and Elise Hagan. She is survived by her husband, Louis Pappin; daughter, Cheryl Pappin; and many cousins. Lorraine was a realtor in San Mateo County, and in Oakmont for many years with McBride Realty. Lorraine was a kind and generous person to the utmost, and a dynamite needlepointer. A memorial service will be held for her at a later date.