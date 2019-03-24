|
|
Lorraine Stenberg Larson
Lorraine Stenberg Larson passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on her grandparent's farm near Oberon, North Dakota on April 20th 1928. She spent most of her young life in Sheyenne where she met Roger Larson and they married on June 16, 1945.
Lorraine worked in hospitals since her twenties and was a Registered Nurse for over 25 years. She was known for her kindness and generosity. She was an avid crafter and seamstress. She spent many years involved with the Sons of Norway lodge and Thanksgiving Lutheran Church and was the local favorite for her Lefse baking.
She, her husband Roger and three children moved to California in 1963 from North Dakota and shortly after settled in Santa Rosa. Lorraine spent most of her Registered Nursing career as a Special Procedure Nurse supervising the Kelly Institute at Memorial Hospital. She retired from nursing in 1984. Lorraine spent her retirement always busy with crafting, baking, traveling in their RV and enjoying all who knew and loved her.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband Roger M. Larson, her parents Vic and Thelma Stenberg, her siblings Arlene Berg, Merle and Dennis Stenberg. She is survived by her sons, Terry (Karen) and Keith (Libbie) Larson, daughter Julie (George) Bogue and a brother Mervin Stenberg. Lorraine has five grandchildren David Larson, Eric (Regina) Larson, Valerie (Matt) Wolfe, Amelia (Scott) Sullivan and George Bogue III and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service for her at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30th at the Sons of Norway Hall, 617 W. 9th Street in Santa Rosa.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her honor to Thanksgiving Lutheran Church, 1650 W. 3rd St. Santa Rosa, CA 95401 or a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019