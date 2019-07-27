|
|
Lorraine Thomas
Passed away June 26, 2019, with her daughter by her side. Age 94. Teacher, world traveler, fan of the Warriors and S.F.Giants.
Grandmom to James Owen (Chelsea) and Ashley Owen. Loving mom to Leslyn Dooley (Jim). Preceded in death by her husband Monty.
Grew up in Clear Lake Oaks, CA. Graduated San Jose State, teaching school for over 28 years in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. Her last teaching commitment was at Proctor Terrace School in Santa Rosa where she taught for over 15 years.
Lorraine traveled the world with Monty but also enjoyed trips to the coast in Sonoma County. Her favorite spot was Duncan's Landing.
Lover of life, friend to many.
Services at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave. Santa Rosa, CA, 12 noon, July 31, 2019.
In Lorraine's memory, please donate to or North County Hospice, 205 East St., Healdsburg, CA 95448.
Forgive often, love with all your heart.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 27 to July 28, 2019