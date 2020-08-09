1/1
Lory Anderson
1935 - 2020
Lory Anderson
November 8, 1935 - July 25, 2020
Lory was born in Visalia, CA on November 8th, 1932, Franklin Roosevelt's election day. She was always very happy and proud about that and and as a result, 8 became her favorite number! She would have loved that she died at 11:08 pm surrounded by her family. She moved to St. Helena 50 years ago where she raised her family and then later to San Francisco where she enjoyed the city life. She loved to camp in Kings Canyon up in the Sierras annually as well as spending time with her family and friends. She worked at Catholic Community Services in Santa Rosa counseling individuals, couples, and families in the late 70's and early 80's. After obtaining her Marriage, Family, Therapist license she opened a successful private practice in Santa Rosa, Napa, and San Francisco. She is survived by her brother Dave Ellis (Pat), three sons, Mark (Rebecca), Paul (Candy), Steve (Lisa), and a daughter Colleen (Mohammed), as well as 6 grandchildren. As per her wishes, a private ceremony will be held in her honor.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
