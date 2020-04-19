|
Louie M. Molles, Jr.
March 1, 1937 - March 27, 2020
Louie passed away at home on March 27, 2020 at the age of 83 after a long illness. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 53 years Paulette, son Kelly Molles (Sheila), son Louie O. Molles, son Kevin Porter (Audrey) and daddy's little girl Teresa (Molles) Liddell (Eric). He also leaves behind his brother Frank Molles (Patty) and sister Kathryn Giuliani (Bummy) and grandchildren: Pete J. Mufich IV, Austin Louis Mufich, Scott Molles, Steven Molles, Eric Porter, Aaron, Justin and Sarah Liddell. In addition, he leaves behind numerous family and friends.
Louie was a contractor and build many structures that still stand today. These locations are a reminder of his strong work ethic and talent. His motto was "measure twice and cut once". He insisted on things being done right the first time. There was no cutting corners on his watch! He was a man of few words but the words he did speak left an everlasting impact. Louie had more patience, endurance and strength than anyone we have ever known. Even his doctor said his will to fight was stronger than anything he had seen before and "nobody would have been able to endure what Louie did".
The Man, the Myth, the Legend will forever live in our hearts and in the foundation of "the house that love built". The world lost an incredible man but God gained a very special angel. The family will be hosting a private life celebration.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020