Louis James (Jim) Gilligan
February 3, 1927 - December 19, 2019
Jim Gilligan passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 92. He was predeceased by his cherished wife of 56 years, Marilyn Gilligan on December 18, 2009. Born to George Gilligan and Frances Borsini, Jim came from a good Irish Italian Catholic family with 12 siblings and grew up in San Francisco. He met his wife while both were working at Sears & Roebuck in Santa Rosa. He retired from Sears after 35 years at the age of 57. Living through the depression with 12 brothers and sisters, he lied about his age to serve his country in the Navy at the age of 16 but was denied. He enlisted into the Merchant Marines and was deployed to Iwo Jima to aid the troops where he saw the flag raised twice. After an honorable discharge, he was drafted into the Korean War to serve two years. Jim had a great sense of humor, worked hard and played harder. He lived for his immediate and extended family cherishing the times together for a meal, a game of cards or watching a ball game. He was a diehard 49er and Giants fan, having season tickets at Kezar and Candlestick and making annual trips to Arizona where he and Marilyn would rent an apartment for spring training. He loved to travel and after retiring visited 40 states and over 20 countries. Dad "Papa" will be missed by his surviving children Tim Gilligan, Janice Flatebo (Richard), Kelly Gilligan (Stacey) and grandchildren, Corinne and Kyle Flatebo, Connor and Brenna Gilligan along with four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the youngest and the last surviving sibling.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter where he volunteered after retirement.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020