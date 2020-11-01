Louis Kenneth Hopfer
On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Louis "Big Lou" Kenneth Hopfer, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away suddenly in his home in Sebastopol at the age of 71.
Louis is remembered with love by his wife Mary Ann, sons Ben and Ethan (Emily), granddaughter Elise, sister Helen Goldenberg (Rick), former wife Pamela Heck, he leaves behind numerous loving nieces and nephews, and too many friends to count.
Louis was born in New York City on Dec, 20, 1948 in Washington Heights to Henry and Margot Hopfer (Oppenheim), both Jewish Immigrants from Germany. He attended CCNY, was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity, played men's soccer as goalkeeper, and graduated with a BS in 1971. He rode his BMW motorcycle cross-country from NYC to move to San Francisco in the early '70s.
In California he met his first wife Pamela, moved to Sebastopol, built a geodesic dome home, and raised two boys. Louis met Mary Ann in 1988 after responding to her personal ad and they were married in 1989. Looking for a career change he attended Empire College School of Law and became a lawyer in 1993. A lifelong soccer enthusiast he proudly wore his Tottenham Hotspur Football Club jersey whenever he could. Louis was a longtime active member in the Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise and also used his skills to volunteer for Social Advocates for Youth and other organizations in Sonoma County.
Always a larger than life figure, Louis was a mensch - a true mentor, advisor, coach, advocate, educator, jokester, and a man of many words… maybe too many at times. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Please send memories, stories, or photos to RememberingBigLou@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise Community Foundation at www.sebsunriserotary.org/foundation.shtml
A public celebration of Louis's life will be held at a later date.