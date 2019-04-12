|
Louis Sloss, Jr
Surrounded by family, Louis Sloss, Jr. died peacefully at home in Forestville, CA on April 6, 2019 at age 96. He came from two San Francisco Jewish pioneer families and remained deeply connected to the city.
After serving in the army during World War II, Louis returned to Stanford to complete his MBA. He met the love of his life, Jean Elsa Ganz, at a local dance. They married a year later and raised five children in the Palo Alto area. Louis managed several small businesses, lastly a real estate investment firm. Louis and Jean traveled extensively, and were especially fond of Paris and the French countryside. Louis also loved backpacking and fly-fishing. They were regulars at the SF Symphony for decades.
Social justice and spirituality were important themes throughout his life. At Stanford, he was moved by the teachings of Harry Rathbun on living a meaningful life, which led to participation in Sequoia Seminar, becoming leaders of human potential groups and later helping to found the retreat center San Francisco Venture. He was a student of eastern philosophy and practiced meditation. In the early 1970s, with five other families, Louis and Jean founded Thomas Creek Ranch, an "intentional community" in Sonoma County, where they've lived ever since.
Louis was widely respected and loved for his calm presence, ethical stance and wise counsel on all matters. He will be remembered for his deep love of family and friends, kindness, intellect, and endearing sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Margaret Koshland Sloss, and sisters Margaret (Peggy) Lowe and Katherine Cohn. He is survived by his wife Jean Elsa, his children Karen Sloss, Elizabeth Sloss (Dahveed Rubin), Louis Sloss III (Julie), Jeff Sloss (Susan) and Tony Sloss (Debra), his eigh wonderful grandchildren and a large extended family.
Donations in memory of Louis cmay be made to Memorial Hospice of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019