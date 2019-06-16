|
Louise A. Crane
1922 - 2019
Louise Crane "Weezie" to family and friends, was born in New York City, spent her early years in Rumson, NJ and graduated from Miss Porters in Farmington, CT. During World War II, she worked for Scribner's publishing, married Captain W. Strother Jones upon his return from Europe, relocating first to Texas before settling in Marin and then San Francisco. In 1960, Louise married the late James Crane of San Francisco. While serving as a hospital volunteer, she helped launch and became an ardent supporter of the Northern California Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. In 1986, Louise started living part-time in Sonoma and relocated there full-time in 2003 where she pursued her interests in golf and bridge. Louise was a voracious reader supporting local bookstores and library and a dog lover rescuing three very fortunate dogs. Louise is survived by her two daughters, Susan Jones Parrish (John) of San Francisco and Trish Jones of Greenbrae, step-daughters Diana Crane Citret of Sun Valley, Idaho, and Pamela Crane Dangelo Vallan (Ernst) of Forestville; grandchildren, Amy Chappellet (Dominic) of St. Helena, Jay Parrish of San Francisco, Garrett Gibson of Los Angeles and great grandsons Lukas and Will Pakter of St. Helena.
At Louise's request, there will be a private family celebration of life. The family would like to acknowledge Louise's wonderful caregivers Christina and Esita and her devoted friend Bob. The family would also like to thank Hospice by the Bay for their care. Donations may be sent to Pets Lifeline, Sonoma, the Northern California Chapter for Multiple Sclerosis, Hospice by the Bay or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 16, 2019