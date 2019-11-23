|
Louise Ambrosini
Our beloved mother, Louise Ambrosini, died peacefully at her home in Santa Rosa, CA on October 28, 2019, at the age of 96. Survived by her children, Linda, Joan and Christopher, daughter-in-law, Erika, five grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Carlo Ambrosini, their son Robert, brothers Roman, Herman and George and sister Anita.
Born October 8, 1923 in Leavenworth KS on a homestead. Louise and Carlo married in 1946 and settled in San Francisco, CA spending each summer in Guerneville, CA, a busy resort town where they operated the popular, seasonal River Inn Restaurant for over 50 years. They moved to Santa Rosa in 1968.
Curious and enthusiastic, our mother was a life-long learner. She served on the 1982-1983 Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury, taught ESL, was past president of St. Eugene's Golden Opportunity Club and a member of their church choir for many years, even traveling to Rome to sing at the Vatican.
For many years, our mother found great enjoyment and satisfaction participating in the SRJC Autobiographical Writing course and the Santa Rosa Senior Memoir Writing class. Creative writing dovetailed with her love of reading, travel, liberal politics, conversation and cooking.
We are infinitely grateful to Olivia, our mother's caregiver for the past six and a half years whose attention, compassion and kindness created a home of love, acceptance and security for our mother.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Donations in memory of Louise may be made to the Russian River Senior Center c/o West County Community Services, PO Box 325 Guerneville, CA 95446.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019