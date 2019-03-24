|
Louise Johnston
Louise Swain Johnston passed on March 1, 2019 at the age of 96. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Don and her son David. She is survived by four grandchildren: Donald M. Johnston in Australia, Katie Johnston in Boston, Chris Johnston in Missouri, Thomas Johnston in Miami Beach, two great-grandsons in Australia, a great-granddaughter in Missouri, a great-granddaughter in Boston many loving nieces and nephews and dear friends. Don and Louise shared their home with Jahangir Saadat, a high school exchange student from Bangladesh, for one year. Justin Funsani from Malawi, Africa, lived with them for three years while attending college. Louise's parents, Letitia and Arthur Swain came to Sebastopol in 1904. Louise has been living in her childhood home since 1961. Louise joined the WAVES in World War II, trained at the University of Indiana and was stationed at the Alameda Naval Air station. While serving there, she met her future husband Don Johnston from Pennsylvania. Louise taught in Sonoma County elementary schools for 27 years, served on the Sebastopol Library Advisory Board, the Sonoma County Library Foundation, 11 years on the Sonoma County Library Commission and was president of the Friends of the Sebastopol Library for 28 years. She was an avid tennis player, birder, hiker, reader, world traveler and enjoyed playing classical piano. Louise and her husband were strong supporters of the Santa Rosa Symphony, the Green Music Center, Save-the-Redwoods League, Point Blue Scientific Research and many other organizations. Louise lived a long and full life. At her request there will be no service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019