Louise Kiely Dolcini
October 2, 1928 - April 8, 2019
Elaine Louise Kiely Dolcini passed from this world April 8, 2019. A wonderful mother, Louise enjoyed a long marriage with Peter Dolcini who passed in 2014. Together they delighted in a partnership, raising six children.
Louise grew up in Santa Clara, California where her parents owned a market and her father served as mayor. Her youth was filled with work with her father and playing with her eight brothers and sisters in their home.
She attended San Jose State University, graduating and earning her teaching credential. She spent the next years working with Peter, raising their children in Berkeley, El Cerrito, Stockton, finally moving to Hicks Valley in West Marin where she lived for 52 years.
Louise became a teacher and later principal of Lincoln School, a one room school house in West Marin County. She loved teaching, and with Peter serving as her teacher's aide fostered many deep connections with her students, some of whom were still in contact with her many years later.
Louise was a deeply spiritual woman; her faith sustained her. She loved playing tennis, camping, gardening, reading, flower arranging, listening to the Giants, visiting with friends and spending time with her family.
Louise is survived by her sisters Mary Ellen, Patricia, Peggy, and brother Thomas. In addition, she leaves her six children. Lucille, Thomas (Carlene), Marilyn (Herm), Carol (Abram), Elaine and Barbara (Michael). In addition, she leaves 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Max Masiwini and to Dee Niucavu, who cared for her so well.
Louise was a wonderful mother and friend and we will miss her always. We have lost our matriarch, our rock and we are broken-hearted. We take solace in knowing that she is reunited with Peter.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice of Petaluma: 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness: NAMI/ Sonoma County, 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa, CA 95405. Private Inurnment.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2019